Posted: Jan 20, 2020 8:35 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2020 8:39 AM

Garrett Giles

A tabled item from last week’s Washington County Commissioner’s meeting will be revisited when the Commissioner meet again.

This item is a resolution to consider opening section line road that would overturn a resolution from March 2003 due to a deviation from Washington County road standards in District 2.

An Oklahoma Department of Transportation form for the Green Lake Project in District 3 of Washington County will also be considered in the next Commissioners’ meeting. The Commissioners will meet on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.