Posted: Jan 20, 2020 8:36 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2020 8:38 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Fire may see a new fire truck at their station located at 801 N. Cherokee Avenue following Tuesday night’s Dewey City Council meeting.

In that meeting, the Council will consider and possibly vote on approving a resolution to surplus Dewey Fire’s 1993 GMC truck. If this is approved, the Council will then consider and approve the trade of the vehicle for a 1990 Harsco Cargo truck (pictured). This is a 5-ton, 6-by-6 vehicle Dewey Fire has been interested in from the City of Caney, Kansas since November.

Also in the Dewey City Council meeting on Tuesday, City Manager Kevin Trease will give a sales tax report. The Council will meet at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Ave. at 7:00 p.m.