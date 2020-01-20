Posted: Jan 20, 2020 10:11 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2020 10:11 AM

Ty Loftis

Three defendants will be back in Osage County Court Tuesday afternoon for a pre-trial hearing.

Toby Bighorse, Daniel Keene and Maurice Kent are all being charged with first or second-degree murder in the alternative for the October 1st 2018 murder of John Adkins. The three were last back in court in November, but a member of the legal team was unable to attend and they had to reschedule for this date.

The four were believed to be traveling in a car north of Pawhuska when an argument broke out and Adkins was stabbed and killed. His body was found 17 days later approximately one mile north of Pawhuska.

In August, the Defense argued that the murder occurred on Native American land and the State should not be able to prosecute the case.

The State of Oklahoma called investigator for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Gee to the stand. Gee was the first one to make contact with Adkins’ body. Gee testified that he believed the murder didn’t occur on Native American land.

Tyson Johnson, General Manager of Sooner Cattle Company, was also called to the stand. Johnson testified that the murder occurred on his land and Johnson said his land isn’t Native American owned.

Melissa Curry, the Real Estate Manager for the Osage Nation also testified. Curry stated that Johnson’s land isn’t Native American owned and that there isn’t a Native American owned parcel of land touching Johnson’s.

Keene also testified that the murder occurred on Johnson’s land.

After hearing testimony, the judge deemed that there was enough evidence for the State of Oklahoma to proceed in the prosecution.

The pre-trial hearing starts at 2 p.m.