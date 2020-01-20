Posted: Jan 20, 2020 10:12 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2020 10:18 AM

Tom Davis

How's that New year's resolution to lose weight coming along?

Yeah, me too.

Consumer Protect recently analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to determine the most unhealthy states in the U.S. According to the organization, West Virginia — followed closely behind by Mississippi and Oklahoma — is the most obese in the U.S, with roughly 38 percent of adults in the state struggling with obesity as of 2017.

By contrast, Colorado was determined by Consumer Protect to be the least obese state in the nation, with roughly 22.6 percent of adults in the state being obese as of the same year.

There are many obesity-related health conditions, namely heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some types of cancer and stroke, among other health ailments, according to the CDC.

Here's a look at the 10 most obese states in the U.S. and the percentage of obese adults living in that location, per Consumer Protect: