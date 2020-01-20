Posted: Jan 20, 2020 11:58 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2020 12:17 PM

Max Gross

The National Weather Service in Tulsa is projecting dangerously cold wind chill values on Tuesday morning across Washington, Nowata and Osage Counties. Single-digit wind chill temperatures will be present in several communities across Northeast Oklahoma.

Cold weather can cause several issues for local residents. Nowata County emergency management director Laurie Summers has some helpful hints.

Overnight temperatures are anticipated to be below freezing for the next five days. Wednesday’s forecast shows a 50% chance of precipitation. Temperatures could be low enough to create winter weather.