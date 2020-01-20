Posted: Jan 20, 2020 12:20 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2020 12:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Last January, the Rachel's Challenge program came to Pawhuska Public Schools. The program formed after Rachel Scott was killed during the Columbine High School Shooting in 1999. This is a program aimed at inspiring and equipping people to create a positive change in their life that is long-lasting. One such positive change that is being seen in the school system is the creation of, “Rachel's Closet.” Superintendent David Cash explains.

Cash says this is something that the faculty at Pawhuska Public Schools put in place.

If you would like to donate or learn more about Rachel's Closet, call the high school at 918-287-1265.