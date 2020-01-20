Posted: Jan 20, 2020 2:48 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2020 2:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The second annual Pawhuska Block Party and Chili Cook-off is quickly approaching, as it is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 8th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Cheryl Potts with the Pawhuska Merchants Association explains what the kids will be able to enjoy.

Prizes will be raffled off throughout the day. There will also be a chili cook-off with prizes and bragging rights on the line as well.

Potts says the purpose of the event is to raise money for local school teachers.

If you are interested in participating in the event or making a donation, stop by the Osage Laundry in downtown Pawhuska.