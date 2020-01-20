Posted: Jan 20, 2020 3:51 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2020 3:51 PM

Garrett Giles

98 power outages were recorded in the City of Bartlesville late Monday afternoon.

According to reports and the Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s Outage Map, the outages occurred in the Woodland Park area around 4:32 p.m. The estimated time that power could be restored to the area is 10:00 p.m.

We reached out to PSO for comment but no one was available. The cause of the power outage remains unknown.