News
Schools
Posted: Jan 21, 2020 9:16 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2020 9:33 AM
Bartlesville Public School Board Meeting Highlights
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education met Monday to get a construction update; get an update on Strategic Plan 2023; and meet in executive session to discuss the employment evaluation and related goals of the superintendent Charles R. McCauley. 25 O.S. Section 307(B)(1) among other things.
Superintendent Chuck McCauley says the construction projects that are being funded by the school bond issue approved by voters in August 2019 are are coming along well.
"The turf at Spence Rigdon Field at Bill Doenges Stadium is nearing completion by Februaray 1st," according to McCauley, adding, "Manhattan Construction Company--they are the construction managers and they are responsible for the construction of the press box and the VO-Ag building. That work is ongoing and the press box is gone. They are in the process now of working the structure down below. They will have an elevator tht will go all the way to the top. Also the Ag building, whic his over on the south end of our campus, you can see that the dirt work has already been done."
McCauley expects those projects to be completed before the new school year begins.
The board later met in executive session to to discuss the employment evaluation and related goals of the superintendent Charles R. McCauley.
The board returned to regular session to state that McCauley successfully passed the evaluation.
« Back to News