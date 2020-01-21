Posted: Jan 21, 2020 9:16 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2020 9:33 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education met Monday to get a construction update; get an update on Strategic Plan 2023; and meet in executive session to discuss the employment evaluation and related goals of the superintendent Charles R. McCauley. 25 O.S. Section 307(B)(1) among other things.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley says the construction projects that are being funded by the school bond issue approved by voters in August 2019 are are coming along well.

McCauley expects those projects to be completed before the new school year begins.

The board later met in executive session to to discuss the employment evaluation and related goals of the superintendent Charles R. McCauley.

The board returned to regular session to state that McCauley successfully passed the evaluation.