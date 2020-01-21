Posted: Jan 21, 2020 10:11 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2020 11:20 AM

Max Gross

Several donations were made and accepted at Tuesday morning’s meeting. Nowata County Emergency Management received two desktop computers, a laptop and a printer from ConocoPhillips. Also, Mayes County donated a 2007 Crown Victoria for NCEM to use.The sheriff’s office also received donations of food items and $25 cash.

Also in the meeting, disaster recovery plans were approved court clerk, county clerk and sheriff’s office. Other officials have not submitted their plans yet because they are not due until the end of the fiscal year.

The board also approved a purchase order from the sheriff’s office for a transfer of $240,000 to the 911 Trust Authority. The funds were taken from the 911 phone fees fund.