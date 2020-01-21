Posted: Jan 21, 2020 10:19 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2020 10:19 AM

Tom Davis / Garrett Giles

A wintry mix of light rain, snow and sleet is likely across much of Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, surface temperatures look to warm enough for a transition to mostly rain showers across the region.

A light wintry mix potential may remain possible for the higher terrain locations of Northwest Arkansas into Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Washington County District 1 Commisioner Mitch Antle says the road crews will stage their equipment as usual in preparing for such winter conditions and that crews may come into work early to tend to the roads should conditions warrant it.