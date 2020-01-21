Posted: Jan 21, 2020 10:39 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2020 10:41 AM

With rain, snow and sleet in the forecast, Washington County officials are preparing for what may come.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle said they will stage their equipment as usual. He said crews throughout Washington County may come in earlier than normal depending on the conditions of the roads that are scouted by the road foreman.

Everything depends on whether or not the Nowata, Osage and Washington county area crosses the freezing line. Moisture will come and go, but whether they get the rain, sleet and snow mix remains a mystery.

Commissioner Antle said that is still undecided. He said they prepare for slick conditions, but the hope is that the roadways will only be wet.

High rain and sleet chances are in the forecast through Wednesday night. Temperatures will be between 32 and 38 degrees. Accumulations for snow and sleet are projected to be less than half an inch.

You are remind to give yourself extra time to travel Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Commissioner Antle asks that you be cognizant of road conditions.