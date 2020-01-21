Posted: Jan 21, 2020 11:31 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2020 11:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Special Olympics Oklahoma and the Hilton Garden Inn of Bartlesville is hosting the 2020 Bartlesville Polar Plunge this weekend.

The event will take place at the Hilton located at 205 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard in downtown Bartlesville on Saturday. Registration opens at 10:00 a.m. and the polar plunge will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. The registration fee is $75.

The fundraising goal for the Bartlesville Polar Plunge is $20,000. According to the Special Olympics Oklahoma, they have only reached a fraction of their goal as they currently sit at $4,020.

Money that is raised during the event will stay local and will help athletes strives for their goals. You can also be part of a team if that is more of your style. And if you do not want to register for the event, you can still donate.

For more information or to register, contact Jennifer Lightle at 918.481.1234. Her email is jenniferl@sook.org.

To register, you can visit the Special Olympics Oklahoma's registration site for the 2020 Bartlesville Polar Plunge here.