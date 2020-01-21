Posted: Jan 21, 2020 11:51 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2020 12:16 PM

Garrett Giles

According to a family post on Facebook, the Pima County Sheriff's Office has informed them that remains found along the Pima Canyon trail in Arizona belong to a missing Bartlesville man.

The post was made just before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the "Brashear Missing" Facebook page, the family said:

“This didn’t end they way that we wanted it to. The remains found in the Pima county trail have been identified as my dad. At this point in time we don’t know much but we can’t share any details because it is an open investigation. Thank you for supporting us though this whole journey. We wish this had a different ending. But we won’t stop until we know what happened and those involved are brought to justice.”

Earlier this month, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle belonging to Steven Mark Brashear (pictured right), who was reported missing in Bartlesville. On Friday, January 3rd, 2020, at about 8:00 p.m., deputies arrested 21-year-old Daylan Jacob Thornton (pictured below) for auto theft. The vehicle involved in the theft belongs to Brashear who was also reported missing to Oro Valley Police in December 2019.

Thornton was also identified as a person of interest in the investigation into the remains that were discovered in Pima Canyon earlier that week, which are now said to belong to Brashear according to the family.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

(Photo courtesy: Pima County Sheriff's Office)