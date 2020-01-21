Posted: Jan 21, 2020 12:37 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2020 12:37 PM

The Board of Osage county commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska Tuesday morning and discussed a wide array of items

Several weeks ago, district two commissioner Kevin Pasley brought it to the board’s attention that he believed utility companies in his district were committing permit violations. Because of that, Pasley wanted to see what he could do to stop that from happening.

At this week’s meeting, Pasley claimed utility companies such as OG&E were not giving proper notice on when they would begin working in Pasley’s district. As a result, Pasley says his roads are becoming deteriorated. The commissioners decided to send a letter to all utility companies working in Osage county letting them know what could happen if they don’t follow proper guidelines. The main thing this entails is fines for the company.

There was also proposed discussion on building a new courthouse in downtown Pawhuska and possibly adding a courthouse annex in Skiatook. Pasley said the people of district two don’t enjoy making the long trip to Pawhuska. Similar measures have been put to a vote in the past, but have previously failed. If the commissioners were to move forward with this, a vote would likely come in June.

Executive Director for Osage county tourism, Kelly Bland, gave a report on how successful the events of 2019 went. She also reported that lodging tax for this fiscal year is up $5,000 from what it was during the last fiscal year. The commissioners approved $3,000 to be used for advertising the Barnsdall Bigheart Days in May.

Kay Kelley, the Director of Osage County E-911 said the 911 system would be due for an upgrade this summer.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioner meeting will be next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.