A 67-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant for an alleged domestic incident that occurred on New Year’s Eve. Jackie Shrum appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse facing one misdemeanor charge.

According to an affidavit, a female victim alleges that she went to get groceries with Shrum. While in a vehicle Shrum allegedly choked the victim. After this she tried to walk back to her residence but Shrum picked her back up in the vehicle.

She again tried to leave the vehicle while at a service station but Shrum then allegedly grabbed her arm and pulled her back in. On the way home she claimed that Shrum punched her in the face. The victim had a red bump on her forehead and scratches on her arm.

Shrum posted a $1,000 bond. He previously entered a guilty plea on 2018 charge of assaulting a police officer.