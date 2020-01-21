Posted: Jan 21, 2020 2:38 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2020 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Three defendants were due back in Osage County Court Tuesday afternoon for a pre-trial hearing, but a member of the legal team was unable to show up. As a result, they rescheduled the hearing for Friday, March 13 th at 2 p.m.

Toby Bighorse, Daniel Keene and Maurice Kent are all being charged with first or second-degree murder in the alternative for the October 1st 2018 murder of John Adkins. The three were last back in court in November, but a member of the legal team was unable to attend on that date as well.

The four were believed to be traveling in a car north of Pawhuska when an argument broke out and Adkins was stabbed and killed. His body was found 17 days later approximately one mile north of Pawhuska.



