Posted: Jan 22, 2020 3:11 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2020 3:36 AM
Bartlesville City Council Delays Vote on G.O. Bond and CIP Plans
Tom Davis
They will tee it up again next Monday at 7:30 pm at city hall as city councilors agreed to rework a few details on the G.O. Bond and CIP plans before taking the next steps toward putting them up on a ballot for citizens to vote upon set for April 7, 2020.
The project plans presented by city engineer Micah Siemers would provide 44 percent of the overall projects to streets and bridges; equipment would get 20 percent; there would be 17.9 percent for building s and facilities; with parks and recreation getting 16.5 percent: and a couple of drainage projects getting 1.3 percent.
The councilors agreed that 98 percent of the plan looks great, but quibbled over the 2 percent when it came to things like pickleball courts, needs for the Bartlesville Community Center and some safety enhancements at some city parks.
