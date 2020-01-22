Bartlesville Public Schools will be in session today. Snow routes will be used by the buses.

2019-2020 School Year

Below are route changes if the district announces the buses are on Snow Routes. Notice of school closings or the use of snow routes will go out to patrons via School Messenger and to local news media. Anyone can sign up for our School Messenger emergency texts by texting “subscribe” to 68453 . (Text "stop" to 68453 to cancel your subscription, or text "help" to 68453 for more information.)