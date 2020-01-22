Wednesday Winter Weather Closings

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 4:07 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2020 5:12 AM

Bartlesville Schools in Session, Snow Routes in Use Today

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools will be in session today. Snow routes will be used by the buses.

 

2019-2020 School Year


Below are route changes if the district announces the buses are on Snow Routes. Notice of school closings or the use of snow routes will go out to patrons via School Messenger and to local news media. Anyone can sign up for our School Messenger emergency texts by texting “subscribe” to 68453. (Text "stop" to 68453 to cancel your subscription, or text "help" to 68453 for more information.)

If your route is not listed, it will run on its normal schedule.
 
Route ID Description  Snow Route 
 3 Hoover Elementary 8:10 ALL STOPS meet at New Harmony Church
 7 Wayside 8:00 Lynwood & Adams
8:01 Winding Way & Adams
8:07 Woodland Rd & Ridgewood Rd
 9 High School / Madison Middle School  7:00 ALL Stops Meet at New Harmony Church
 10 High School / Central Middle School  7:00 All Stops Meet at United Supermarket
7:10 14th Street Trailer Park
7:15 14th & Maple 
 14 Richard Kane Elementary  8:10 All 2100 Rd and All Circle Mountain Stops Meet at 20th and Johnstone
ALL OTHER STOPS NORMAL
 15 Wayside Elementary  7:50 Southport meet at Motel 6
8:20 ALL Hillcrest Heights stops meet at west entrance
ALL OTHER STOPS NORMAL
 16 Hoover Elementary 8:15 ALL HWY 60 & 4020 RD Stops Meet at Yochams
8:30 Dorsett & Quail
8:35 Bison & Lee
 19 High School / Central Middle School 7:20 ALL Hillcrest Heights stops meet at west entrance
ALL OTHER STOPS NORMAL
 20 High School / Central Middle School 7:20 ALL STOPS meet at United Supermarket
 21 Wayside Elementary 8:10 Ridgewood & Woodland
8:20 Oakdale DR & Nowata PL
 22 High School / Central Middle School 7:06 Lynnwood Ct & Adams
7:08 Winding Way & Adams
7:15 Ridgewood & Woodland
7:20 Oakdale DR & Nowata PL
 24 Jane Phillips 8:10 ALL HWY 60 stops meet at United Supermarket
ALL OTHER STOPS NORMAL
 

 


