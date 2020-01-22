News
Schools
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 4:07 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2020 5:12 AM
Bartlesville Schools in Session, Snow Routes in Use Today
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Public Schools will be in session today. Snow routes will be used by the buses.
Snow Routes
2019-2020 School Year
Below are route changes if the district announces the buses are on Snow Routes. Notice of school closings or the use of snow routes will go out to patrons via School Messenger and to local news media. Anyone can sign up for our School Messenger emergency texts by texting “subscribe” to 68453. (Text "stop" to 68453 to cancel your subscription, or text "help" to 68453 for more information.)
If your route is not listed, it will run on its normal schedule.
|Route ID
|Description
|Snow Route
|3
|Hoover Elementary
|8:10 ALL STOPS meet at New Harmony Church
|7
|Wayside
|8:00 Lynwood & Adams
|8:01 Winding Way & Adams
|8:07 Woodland Rd & Ridgewood Rd
|9
|High School / Madison Middle School
|7:00 ALL Stops Meet at New Harmony Church
|10
|High School / Central Middle School
|7:00 All Stops Meet at United Supermarket
|7:10 14th Street Trailer Park
|7:15 14th & Maple
|14
|Richard Kane Elementary
|8:10 All 2100 Rd and All Circle Mountain Stops Meet at 20th and Johnstone
|ALL OTHER STOPS NORMAL
|15
|Wayside Elementary
|7:50 Southport meet at Motel 6
|8:20 ALL Hillcrest Heights stops meet at west entrance
|ALL OTHER STOPS NORMAL
|16
|Hoover Elementary
|8:15 ALL HWY 60 & 4020 RD Stops Meet at Yochams
|8:30 Dorsett & Quail
|8:35 Bison & Lee
|19
|High School / Central Middle School
|7:20 ALL Hillcrest Heights stops meet at west entrance
|ALL OTHER STOPS NORMAL
|20
|High School / Central Middle School
|7:20 ALL STOPS meet at United Supermarket
|21
|Wayside Elementary
|8:10 Ridgewood & Woodland
|8:20 Oakdale DR & Nowata PL
|22
|High School / Central Middle School
|7:06 Lynnwood Ct & Adams
|7:08 Winding Way & Adams
|7:15 Ridgewood & Woodland
|7:20 Oakdale DR & Nowata PL
|24
|Jane Phillips
|8:10 ALL HWY 60 stops meet at United Supermarket
|
ALL OTHER STOPS NORMAL
