Posted: Jan 22, 2020 5:57 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2020 5:58 AM

Tom Davis

This morning a wintry mix is falling across portions of north-central and eastern Oklahoma. Highways and interstates are becoming slick in these areas and drivers should use caution if traveling.

In north-central and northeast Oklahoma, including the Tulsa metro, slick conditions are reported and crews from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are applying salt and sand to highways, along with some plowing operations. Highways in eastern and southeastern Oklahoma are also becoming slick and drivers should be alert to changing conditions throughout the morning. Roadways which appear wet may actually be covered in a thin layer of ice.

REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

• Stay at least 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.