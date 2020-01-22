Posted: Jan 22, 2020 8:52 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2020 8:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Successful weight management involves adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes a positive attitude and the right kind of motivation. Jason Hall, a certified Medical Exercise Specialist, will be at the Bartlesville Public Library at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday for anyone seeking help with their weight management journey.

Hall is the Fitness Team Lead at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Wellness Connection and specializes in weight management, sport strength and conditioning and High Intensity Interval Training. He will offer tips about accountability and preparing for setbacks to help you be resilient on your weight management journey.

The program will be held in Meeting Room A. The Bartlesville Public Library is located at 600 S. Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 918.338.4179.