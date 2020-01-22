Posted: Jan 22, 2020 8:53 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2020 8:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Through a groundbreaking partnership with TEL Library, Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s new OKWU Prep provides an innovative learning path for high school students to earn college credit through concurrent enrollment. Students are challenged with faith-based curriculum in a growing number of compelling courses. OKWU’s partnership with TEL provides a dynamic online learning environment with rubric-based assignments, live exams, and peer interactions.

Monica Epperson, the Director of Academic Enhancement at OKWU, said, “My personal enthusiasm for promoting our partnership with TEL Library, consists of a longstanding desire to make the OKWU experience more accessible to students. OKWU is a gem here in the Bartlesville area, so naturally expanding our reach to young people throughout multiple cities and states provides me great joy.”

OKWU Prep is available to high school juniors and seniors who meet a 3.0 grade point average, and an ACT score of 18 or higher or a composite SAT score of 960 or higher. You can complete an OKWU Prep application form online at okwu.edu/prep.

Their nationally recognized faculty provide a learning experience that will give you a head start in launching a successful college career from right where you are. Gain up to 45 credit hours in the program – a full year of college.