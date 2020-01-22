Posted: Jan 22, 2020 10:10 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2020 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The polling place for Precinct 711 has been changed according to Yvonne House, the Secretary of the Washington County Election Board (pictured).

Voters in Precinct 711 formerly voted at City Church.

Beginning with the Presidential Preferential Primary scheduled March 3rd, 2020, the polling place for Precinct 711 will be at the Bartlesville First Church located at 4715 Price Road in Bartlesville.

For more information regarding this change, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918.337.2850.