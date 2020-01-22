Posted: Jan 22, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2020 10:31 AM

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle conducted the final inspection for the Deer Creek project on Sunday.

During that inspection, Commissioner Antle said another interesting issue came up. There is a bunch of drainage that goes through an old rail bed to the northeast of Dewey where the project is located through a 48-inch, 1912 constructed drain pipe. Commissioner Antle said it then goes off to the right into an 18-inch drain pipe.

This is something Washington County will have to fix when the Deer Creek project is complete. Down from the 18-inch horn, there are three 36-inch horns under the road that the county will need to take care of when Becco Contractors is through with the Deer Creek Project.

Becco will come through to place the final regrade for the road, and they will sod around the road. Commissioner Antle said the Tulsa group has 60-days to get the work done, but he believes the group will ask for an extension.

Commissioner Antle said the attitude of the meeting with Becco Contractors following the inspection was jaded at best. He said his problem with the work is that they did their initial grade and then began construction before wide-spread flooding hit our area, which led to five-foot tall grass growing next to the roadway.

According to Commissioner Antle, things got so wet for so long that the initial grade was not protected. When the grass was so tall for so long last summer, channels formed because of the drainage situation that Commissioner Antle could not see. He said that was not acceptable. He said they will have to clear everything again, regrade the road, and sod the area.

This is something that Becco is tasked to complete within 60 days. Commissioner Antle said they can ask for an extension to complete the work, and that he would not be surprised if they took extra time to finish the project. If the Deer Creek project is still being worked on come September 2020, Commissioner Antle said the entire project would be two-years-old.