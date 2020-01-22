Posted: Jan 22, 2020 10:57 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2020 11:23 AM

Garrett Giles

Last week, District Two Commissioner Mike Bouvier attended the OPEH&W Health Plan meeting.

According to Commissioner Bouvier, the health plan for Washington County is strong with a 3-percent increase on insurance for the county. He said OPEH&W Health Plan group is encouraging Washington County officials to use the MD Live program to save the county some money.

Insulin for members will be cheaper. There will also be home sleep studies available, pre-diabetes and hypertension metabolic syndromes that can be looked at, and cheaper test strips will be available at a cheaper rates (down from $50 to $25).

Commissioner Bouvier said there is a new dental plan as well, which gives them two choices. He said if county officials kept the old plan, they will see a reduction in prices for dental. If they choose the higher level plan, it will cost county officials nothing.

The OPEH&W Health Plan gave Commissioner Bouvier a list of 20 ways they are "Making Healthy Cheaper in 2020." That list includes:

1. Free Select Medical Procedures - members can save thousands of dollars by choosing to have certain medical procedures performed for free at certified centers of excellence.

2. Cash Rewards - members can earn free cash rewards for a large range of medical services from Member Rewards by Vitals, just for using higher quality, lower cost providers.

3. Primary & Pediatric Care - members can receive free primary or pediatric treatment through a digital solution from MDLIVE, for accessing fully-licensed primary care doctors and pediatricians.

4. Psychiatry & Counseling - members can receive free psychiatry and counseling treatment through a digital solution from MDLIVE, for accessing fully-licensed psychiatrists and counselors.

5. Medical Equipment - members can receive free medical equipment, supplies, delivery, set-up and/or training from Connect IDME.

6. Pre-Diabetes, Hypertension & Metabolic Syndrome - members can receive a free digital solution with connected technology from Omada, to help manage their condition.

7. Diabetes - members can receive a free digital solution with connected technology from Livongo, for managing diabetes.

8. Physiotherapy - members can receive a free digital solution with connected technology from Hinge Health, for musculoskeletal health and physiotherapy.

9. Fitness & Wellness - members receive a free digital solution from Well OnTarget, providing fitness programs, health assessments, self-management programs, wellness coaching and education.

10. Weight-Loss - members can enroll in a free digital solution from Naturally Slim, providing a revolutionary 10-week weight-loss program.

11. In-Home Sleep Studies - members can receive a free in-home sleep study solution from Connect IDME.

12. Specialty Drugs - members can significantly lower co-pays with SaveOnSp, with assisted enrollment in drug manufacturer co-pay assistance programs.

13. Help & Advice - a free 24-hour nurse line for members to call 7-days a week, 365-days a year to ask basic health questions and address concerns.

14. Fertility, Pregnancy & Parenting - members have access to a free comprehensive maternity and family benefits solution from Ovia Health.

15. Quit Tobacco Use - members can receive free tobacco and smoking cessation products, with a prescription.

16. Insulin - members pay $25 for a 30-day supply of preferred brand insulin.

17. GERD & Acid-Reflex Medications - members pay nothing for over-the-counter GERD or acid-reflex medications, with a prescription.

18. Antihistamines - members pay $5 for an over-the-counter anti-histamine medications with a prescription.

19. Dependent Accidents - members can file for coverage of the first $500 of claims resulting from a dependent child's accident.

20. Dependent Deductible - members can receive reimbursement for any amount paid in excess of 50-percent of a dependents deductible.