Posted: Jan 22, 2020 12:43 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2020 12:46 PM

Garrett Giles

During the Dewey City Council meeting on Tuesday night, City Manager Kevin Trease gave a sales tax report to the Council that was music to their ears.

Sales tax collections came in at $70, 513.77. The tobacco tax came in at $679.03. Then there was the use tax, which came in at $12,217.14.

City Manager Trease said Dewey saw a 14-percent increase this January compared to January 2019. He said the jump is impacting the City of Dewey's 2019-2020 Fiscal Year budget in a positive way.

Looking at use tax collections over the past two years, Trease said Dewey only averaged $5,000. He said online sales are trending upward year after year, and the increase in the use tax collection average is showing this to be true.