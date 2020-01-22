Posted: Jan 22, 2020 12:58 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2020 12:58 PM

Ty Loftis

Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland, spoke at Tuesday morning's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting and talked about the positive growth she saw across the county in 2019.

Bland also just got back from a networking conference in Nebraska. She met with delegates from 17 states who run tour buses all throughout the United States. She believes this second trip will attract even more people to Pawhuska.

Bland was also asking for upwards of $8,000 to revise the Osage County map and print 40,000 copies as well.

The commissioners also approved $3,000 to be used for advertising the Barnsdall Bigheart Days in May.