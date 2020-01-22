Posted: Jan 22, 2020 3:12 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2020 3:12 PM

Ty Loftis

District Two Commissioner for Osage County, Kevin Pasley, is unhappy with the lack of respect utility companies are showing when installing pipes and cables across his district. Pasley wants to know what, if anything, can be done to make these companies notify his district when they begin digging in his district.

District Attorney Mike Fisher explained that there is a permit process that these companies must follow. Fisher told the Board it might be best to let the companies know what would happen if they don't follow the process legally.

The board decided to begin drafting that letter.