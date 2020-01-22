Posted: Jan 22, 2020 3:52 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2020 3:52 PM

A Tulsa man was arrested in Bartlesville on Tuesday night for operating his vehicle while under the influence. Jonathan Emmons appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing three misdemeanor counts.

Court documents allege that Emmons was pulled over Adams Boulevard. It was determined that Emmons was under the influence of alcohol. An opened bottle of Jameson whiskey was found inside the Ford F-150 that Emmons was driving.

Emmons also picked up a charge of carrying a firearm while under the influence. A .45 caliber handgun was found inside the vehicle. Emmons posted a $1,000 bond for in the incident and appeared out of custody for his court appearance. He is due back in court on March 25.