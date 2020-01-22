News
State of Oklahoma
Joe Exotic Sentenced to 22 Years in Federal Prison
Ty Loftis
Former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate and zookeeper Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage has been sentenced to 22 years in a federal prison for two counts of attempted murder-for-hire.
In April, jurors found Maldonado-Passage guilty of trying to arrange the killing of Carole Baskin, who criticized his treatment of animals. Baskin wasn't harmed. Maldonado-Passage was also found guilty on 19 counts of wildlife charges, including being in violation of the Endangered Species Act.
