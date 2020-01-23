Posted: Jan 23, 2020 3:42 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2020 5:37 AM

Oklahoma's governor is asking a federal judge to order tribal casinos across the state to stop offering most electronic and table games.

In a court filing late Wednesday, attorneys for Gov. Kevin Stitt also asked the judge to declare the tribes' operation of Class III electronic games illegal.

Stitt also announced Wednesday that an out-of-state law firm will no longer represent him, and that he's hired two Oklahoma-based attorneys to handle the case.

Wednesday's filing was in response to a lawsuit filed by three of the state's most powerful tribes against the governor over the gaming impasse.