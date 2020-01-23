Posted: Jan 23, 2020 8:58 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2020 9:02 AM

It has been about two to three years in the making but the new Dewey Police Department building located along N. Cherokee Avenue is near completion.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said they do not have an exact date, but they are close to wrapping up work on the new facility. He said it could be three weeks and they will move everything in the current police department located next to City Hall along E. Don Tyler Avenue into their improved home.

The goal, Trease said, is to move as much stuff from the old police department to the new one when it opens. He said that will save the City of Dewey money in the long run.

City Manager Trease said Dewey Police will have more room to operate when the work is completed at the new police station. The current police station is approximately 900-square feet and the new police station will be approximately 5,000-square feet. The added space for the police department is intended for efficiency and better organization.