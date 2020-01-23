Posted: Jan 23, 2020 9:37 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2020 11:10 AM

Garrett Giles

Candidates for municipal office in the City of Dewey municipality may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 am, Monday, February 3rd, 2020. The filing period ends on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

Candidates for the offices need to file with Yvonne House, the Secretary of the Washington County Election Board. Candidate Declaration of Candidacy filing forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S Johnstone Ave, Suite 101 and can also be found on the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov.

Secretary House said that the following offices will be filled:

City of Dewey :

Councilmember At-Large (Mayor), 3 years term

Councilmember Ward 1, 3 years term

Councilmember Ward 2, 3 years term

Councilmember Ward 3, 3 years term

Councilmember Ward 4, 3 years term

For more information contact the County Election Board Office at 918.337.2850.

Currently, Tom Hays is the City of Dewey's Mayor. Wayne Sell sits in the Ward 1 City Council seat, Stephanie Hicks sits in the Ward 2 City Council seat, Ashley Clark sits in the Ward 3 City Council seat, and Kay Bales sits in the Ward 4 City Council seat.