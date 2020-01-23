Posted: Jan 23, 2020 10:14 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2020 10:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Library and Rogers State University Libraries announced this week a partnership that will enable RSU Bartlesville Campus students to access needed books and materials locally.

Michael Miller, a junior at Rogers State, is studying for a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology with an option of software and multimedia development. He said he is excited for the collaboration between RSU and the Bartlesville Public Library.

Miller said it is great that RSU and the BPL are coming together because it allows students like him to have a good place to study. He said Claremore's campus has a great library, but he said something closer to Bartlesville where he spends most of his time will better serve him and others as they do there best to find a quite place to learn and utilize resources.

The Claremore-based university will provide books that will be housed at the Bartlesville Public Library, located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave, offering easier access to local students.

In order to access this unique collection, students need only bring their RSU Student ID card to the Local Family History Office at the library. Shellie McGill, Bartlesville’s Library Director, said the books should arrive in the next week or two.

In a statement, McGill said, “The RSU Bartlesville campus is a dynamic, thriving campus that continually meets the needs of our local community, and we are excited to be able to assist RSU students so that they do not have to travel to other university sites to access materials from RSU Libraries.” In essence, she said the BPL will operate as a “close, convenient off-site library for students at RSU Bartlesville’s campus."

Rogers State is also working to bring additional programs to the community in the near future. McGill said the first will be with AeroCats, the drone team, and the second will be with the Esports Division, the competitive video gaming team.

For more information, contact the library at 918.338.4179.