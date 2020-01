Posted: Jan 23, 2020 10:26 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2020 10:26 AM

Ty Loftis

A Skiatook man who has been missing since last fall has been found safe. Michael Newman is well and getting the help he needs, this according to a Skiatook Police Department Facebook Post.

The Police Department got involved in the case last November when the family filed a missing persons report.