Posted: Jan 23, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2020 10:51 AM
Cherokee Principal Chief Responds to Governor's Request to Judge to Declare Casino Gaming Illegal
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt asked a federal judge late Wednesday to order tribal casinos across the state to stop offering most electronic and table games. In the court filing, attorneys for Stitt also asked the judge to declare the tribes’ operation of Class III electronic games illegal. The filing was in response to a lawsuit filed by three of the state’s most powerful Native American tribes, the Chickasaw, Cherokee and Choctaw nations, seeking clarity over the gambling dispute with the governor.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr responds to the move saying, "It's absolutely bewildering, but it's been bewildering for some time. It's par for the course in terms of his instance that the gaming compact came from a screeching halt at the end of the year. If it would have happened--it didn't, but if it did happen, it would have crippled one of the most and vibrant and growing industries in the state that generates 100,00 jobs and billions in economic development and fees to the state." Hoskins adds, "It really is bewildering, but literally asking a federal judge to shut down Class III gaming--it really is counterproductive."
Hoskin claims that if the judge rules in favor of the Governor, the casinos will remain open but with limited types of games and not quite the full casino experience.
Stitt also asked the judge that a trust be set up for the state to receive its share of revenue from the tribes operation of the games while the matter is being litigated.
