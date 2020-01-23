Posted: Jan 23, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2020 10:51 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt asked a federal judge late Wednesday to order tribal casinos across the state to stop offering most electronic and table games. In the court filing, attorneys for Stitt also asked the judge to declare the tribes’ operation of Class III electronic games illegal. The filing was in response to a lawsuit filed by three of the state’s most powerful Native American tribes, the Chickasaw, Cherokee and Choctaw nations, seeking clarity over the gambling dispute with the governor.

Hoskin claims that if the judge rules in favor of the Governor, the casinos will remain open but with limited types of games and not quite the full casino experience.