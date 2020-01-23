Posted: Jan 23, 2020 1:58 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2020 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

The Director for Osage County E-911, Kay Kelley says the county is due for an upgrade in its 911 system in the near future. This upgrade is something the Board of Osage County Commissioners will have the option of approving at next Monday's meeting. Kelley says the initial setup will come this summer, but it could take several months for things to get up and running.

Upgrades are currently being installed in the Tulsa and Broken Arrow areas.