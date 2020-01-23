Posted: Jan 23, 2020 2:10 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2020 2:22 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man made a court appearance after allegedly posting an adult video online without consent. Devin Blackfeet made an appearance at the Washington County courthouse on Thursday facing a misdemeanor charge of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. Blackfeet appeared out of custody after posting a $2,500 bond.

According to an affidavit, a female victim reportedly received a link to a video that involved her and Blackfeet participating in sexual activity. The reporting party stated she was aware of the video but did not permit Blackfeet to post it online. The video had over 100 views on an adult website.

Police spoke with Blackfeet who claimed that he posted the video because he was upset with the victim. He then stated to officers that he deleted the video. Blackfeet entered a not guilty plea. He is to have no contact with the alleged victim.