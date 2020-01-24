Posted: Jan 24, 2020 3:35 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2020 3:37 AM

AP / Tom Davis

(AP) — The Cherokee Nation is creating a work group to study the burgeoning hemp and cannabis industries in Oklahoma.

The Tahlequah-based Native American tribe, the nation's largest, announced the seven-member working group this week. It hopes to have a report by the end of May. Among the issues the group will study is whether there are opportunities for the tribe and its citizens to engage in growing, processing and selling hemp and cannabis.

Under current Cherokee law, it remains illegal to use or possess marijuana on tribal-owned property.