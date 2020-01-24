Posted: Jan 24, 2020 3:39 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2020 3:39 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is banning state-funded travel to the state of California.

The first-term Republican says it's in response to similar travel bans California has put in place on travel to Oklahoma. Stitt issued the executive order on Thursday.

The executive order bans all non-essential travel to the state of California for all state employees, with a few exceptions. Exemptions include business recruiting trips, college sports and school groups.

Oklahoma was added to California's travel ban in 2018 after passing a law that allows adoption agencies to deny placement services to same-sex parents.