Posted: Jan 24, 2020 9:17 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2020 9:45 AM

Garrett Giles

Friday, Feb. 7th is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the March 3rd Presidential Preferential Primary Election and the Special Washington County Election.

Yvonne House, the Secretary for the County Election Board, said persons who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18-year-old, may apply to become registered voters.

House said persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are registered but who need to change their name or address may do so by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application Form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight on Friday, Feb. 7th.

Application forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S. Johnstone Ave. Room 101, and all post offices, public libraries, tag agencies and on the State Election Board website, elections.ok.gov.

The County Election Board will respond in writing to each person wh submits an application for voter registration. The response will be either a voter identification card listing the new voter's precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason(s) the application for voter registration was not approved. House said that any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response should contact the County Election Board Office.

For more information regarding voter registration, call the Election Board at 918.338.2850.