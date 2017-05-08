Posted: Jan 24, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2020 10:37 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska this coming Monday.

The commissioners will consider signing a resolution to surplus the property in Fairfax where the Bighill Furniture Store once stood. This is a building that got demolished by a tornado in October of 2018 and there has been much discussion on what should be done with this property.

At the meeting, a member of Miller EMS will be on hand to give his monthly report on how things are going with the company.

Branden Handke will also be at the meeting to let the commissioners know how things are going at the Oklahoma State University Extension Office as well.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.