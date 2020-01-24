Posted: Jan 24, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2020 10:38 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce extends an invitation for you to attend their luncheon that will show you what Bartlesville’s economic outlook looks like for 2020.

Dr. Mark Snead, the President of RegionTrack, Inc., will be the guest speaker of the luncheon scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4th at City Church located at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville. The event will last from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. that day.

Dr. Snead is an economist. His research interests focus primarily on regional economic modeling and forecasting, local area economic development, and the economic role of the nation’s energy-producing regions.

The forum is designed to give business and community leaders in-sight on the previous year as well as a forecast for the year ahead by analyzing the economic indicators that could impact business performance for the upcoming year.

For more information, call the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce at 918.336.8708.