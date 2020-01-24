Posted: Jan 24, 2020 10:57 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2020 10:57 AM

A preliminary hearing was held on Wednesday in Nowata County for a woman accused of shooting and killing her daughter in October 2018. Amanda Moffett was present as witnesses were examined by defense counsel and assistant district attorney James Pfeffer.

Reports state that Moffett allegedly shot her daughter in October 2018. Investigators initially thought it was an accident but now they say evidence doesn’t match that. Charges were originally filed in June 2019. Ultimately, judge Carl Gibson found probable cause on the charges first degree murder with deliberate intent.

Moffett is set to return to court at 1:30 p.m. on February 18 for a formal arraignment. In Oklahoma law, the formal arraignment is the first time the accused can enter a plea.