Posted: Jan 24, 2020 11:33 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2020 11:44 AM

Garrett Giles

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and First Lady January will attend a meet and greet at the Bartlesville Public Library soon.

Chief Hoskin was elected to serve as the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation in 2019 and has served as the Tribe's Secretary of State and as a member of the Council of the Cherokee Nation, representing District 11. He has testified at the United Nations in the interest of the Cherokee Nation and serves on various boards and committees, including the United States Health and Human Services Secretary's Tribal Advisory Committee.

The meet and greet will start at 7:00 p.m. Chief Hoskin said they will present a documentary called “Mankiller: Activist. Feminist. Cherokee Chief” on Monday, Jan. 27th starting at 7:30 p.m. He said Bartlesville is a great place to showcase the film and how the Cherokee Nation was able to prosper in the community.

Some people do not know, but a great deal of what revitalized the Cherokee Nation in the 1970's happened in the Bartlesville community. Chief Hoskin said to talk about Chief Mankiller's life will be iconic on Monday.

“Mankiller: Activist. Feminist. Cherokee Chief.” is a documentary by filmmakers Gale Anne Hurd and Valerie Red-Horse Mohl, which aired nationwide on PBS. The film portrays Mankiller's life story, from when she was active in San Fransico's civil rights movement to her return to Oklahoma to become the first woman to be elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

A filmmaker of Cherokee ancestry, Mohl has dedicated more than three decades to film and television content creation and production. Hurd, executive producer, is well-known for producing Academy Award-winning films and Emmy Award-winning programs. “Mankiller” has been shown in more than 35 film festivals worldwide.

The event is free and open to the public. The meet and greet with Chief Hoskin and First Lady January will be held in the Bartlesville Public Library's meeting room A. The library is located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave.

For more information, call the library's reference desk at 918.338.4169.