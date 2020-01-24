Posted: Jan 24, 2020 1:54 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2020 2:00 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been arrested and is charged with burglary in the second degree and damage to property at the Dollar General, located at 1501 SW Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville.

Verdee Marshall is accused of breaking into the Dollar General early Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 6 a.m. and noticed the glass in both front doors had been broken. After searching the business, officers were unable to find any suspects. They then called the manager of the store and began watching video surveillance. Officers saw a male break the glass out of the front door and begin walking into the store. He then stole two cases of beer.

The manager told officers she believed it was a male she had seen on Wednesday whom she had to kick out for attempting to steal beer. Officers were able to identify Marshall from a shoplifting incident earlier this week as well. Officers made contact with Marshall at his home address. They brought Marshall back down to the Dollar General. Marshall claimed he didn't break into the store and it wasn't him on the video surveillance footage.

Marshall is next due back in court this Monday at 1:15 p.m. His bond was set at $25,000.