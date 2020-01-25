Posted: Jan 25, 2020 4:24 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2020 4:24 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Representative for Oklahoma Kevin Hern has announced his 2020 nominees to the United States Service Academies.

In a statement, Rep. Hern said, “The students in the First District are impressive. I had an extraordinary group of students apply for these positions this year, giving my nominations committee some challenging decisions. Our military service academies provide some of the most rigorous educations in our country.” He went on to say, “The students in the First District are impressive. The graduates who walk out are some of the best in the world. It takes a true servant’s heart to want to serve your country in that way, and a relentless dedication to get there. The students I nominated this week represent the very best of Oklahoma and I wish them all the best as they move forward in the application process.”

US Naval Academy Nominees (pictured to the top right from left to right), include: Isabella Griffey, Olivia Rauer, Wanageeska Williams, Clayton Florea, Ash Harbert, Rep. Kevin Hern, Stelios Boyaci, Gregory Pitts, II, Meaghan Cyr, Joseph Pritchett, Logan De Los Santos. Other 2020 nominations made by Rep Hern for military service academies include the following:

The students nominated to the United States Air Force Academy :

Grant Govrik, Bishop Kelley High School

Ella Austin, Bishop Kelley High School

Ash Harbert, Owasso High School

Doyle Gehring, Bishop Kelley High School

Avery Walton, Bixby High School

Kevin Glynn, Jenks High School

Savannah Asher, Nathan Hale High School

Connor Othon, Bishop Kelley High School

Bailey Lunsford, Homeschool

Clayton Florea, Collinsville High School

The students nominated to the United States Military Academy at West Point :

James Benjamin Payne, Bishop Kelley High School

Isaiah Hurst, Owasso High School

Logan De Los Santos, Cascia Hall High School

Hudson Mazzei, Jenks High School

Clayton Florea, Collinsville High

Ella Austin, Bishop Kelley High School

Grant Govrik, Bishop Kelley High School

Gregory Pitts, II, Owasso High School

The students nominated to the United States Naval Academy (as mentioned above) :

Meaghan Cyr, Bishop Kelley High School

Isabella Griffey, Jenks High School

Gregory Pitts, II, Owasso High School

Jake Weller, Cascia Hall High School

Stelios Boyaci, Edison High School

Joseph Pritchett, Holland Hall High School

Wanageeska Williams, Charles Page High School

Olivia Rauer, Bixby High School

Ash Harbert, Owasso High School

Clayton Florea, Collinsville High School

Logan De Los Santos, Cascia Hall High School

The students nominated to the United States Merchant Marines Academy :

Grant Govrik, Bishop Kelley High School

Gregory Pitts, II, Owasso High School