Posted: Jan 25, 2020 4:27 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2020 4:32 AM

Garrett Giles

Eric Ashlock with Washington County Emergency Management will present an OKEM Grant Access Authorization Form in the Washington County Commissioners' next meeting.

Fiscal Year 2020 Rural Economic Development Association Grant Awards for the Oglesby Civil Defense Fire Department and Washington County District 2 acceptance letters, Grand Gateway Economic Development Association contracts, and certificates of authorized signatures will be considered as well.

Letters to Doug Johnstone and Mike Kauk, regarding their appointments to the Washington County Floodplain Board will be considered as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville. The meeting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.