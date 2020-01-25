Posted: Jan 25, 2020 4:28 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2020 4:49 AM

Garrett Giles

In a special called meeting, the Bartlesville City Council will once more discuss and take possible action to approve the General Obligation Bond and Half-Cent Sales Tax Capital Projects.

The Council on Tuesday, Jan. 21st agreed to rework a few details on the G.O. Bond and CIP plans before taking the next step to put them up on a ballot for citizens to vote upon. That election is set for April 7th, 2020.

Micah Siemers, the City of Bartlesville's Director of Engineering, gave a summary of the projects following last Tuesday's meeting. He said 44-percent of the overall projects could be going toward streets and bridges, 20-percent would go toward equipment, 17.9-percent would go towards buildings and facilities, and 16.5-percent could go to parks and recreation. Meanwhile, 1.3-percent of the project allocation could go towards a couple of drainage projects.

Siemers will present the G.O. Bond and Half-Cent Sales Tax Capital Projects to the Bartlesville City Council again on Monday, Jan. 27th at City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue. The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m.