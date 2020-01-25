News

OKLAHOMA

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 6:40 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2020 6:40 AM

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $373 Million

Tom Davis

Lottery players have the chance to win an estimated $373 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. This could mean a Powerball payday is possible for a lucky winner!

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS:

  • Current estimated jackpot at $373 million; cash option of $253.7 million
  • This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since the March 2019 jackpot run that culminated with a $768.4 million win in Wisconsin
  • There have been 23 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner
  • Jackpots start at $40 million
  • Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338
  • Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday

