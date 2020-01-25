News
OKLAHOMA
Powerball Jackpot Reaches $373 Million
Lottery players have the chance to win an estimated $373 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. This could mean a Powerball payday is possible for a lucky winner!
QUICK POWERBALL FACTS:
- Current estimated jackpot at $373 million; cash option of $253.7 million
- This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since the March 2019 jackpot run that culminated with a $768.4 million win in Wisconsin
- There have been 23 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner
- Jackpots start at $40 million
- Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338
- Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday
